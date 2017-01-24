Sno-Rovers Rally goes Feb. 4

Submitted article

The Kap Sno-Rovers snowmobile club will be holding a Poker Rally on Saturday February 4th.

Participants must register between 10 am and 12:30 pm at one of two locations: La Forge in Kapuskasing or the Damco Gas Station in Moonbeam. The cost is $20 for each poker hand purchased.

Participants must be back at La Forge before 4:30 pm in order to qualify for prizes. Just off the Top A trail near Brunetville Road, a short section of new trail will be opened in order to facilitate snowmobile access to La Forge.

Participants will receive a numbered card at each of the four checkpoints (La Forge, Damco Fuels, Lily Creek on trail #L123 southeast of Kap and the intersection of trails #L123 and #L143 southwest of Kap) before heading back to La Forge. The run is approximately 100 km in length and maps of the course will be available.

Upon returning to La Forge, participants must present their four vouchers in exchange for 5 cards, which will constitute their poker hand. In order to improve the hand, up to two of these cards may be exchanged at a cost of 5$ each.

After 4:30 pm, prizes will be handed out to those holding the best poker hands: 25% of returns as first prize, 15% of returns as second prize and 10% of returns as third prize. Participation prizes will also be drawn.

The snack bar will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information call 335-2055.