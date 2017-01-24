Rising energy costs is once again at the forefront of discussion for the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM).

Alan Spacek, the organization's president and Mayor of Kapuskasing, said that Northern Ontarians are expressing increased concern about the increasing costs of hydro and gasoline as well as the impact of the new carbon tax, which came into effect in January.

A discussion on the topic was held at FONOM's most recent board meeting last week in North Bay, and Spacek said that FONOM currently receives more municipal resolutions with respect to energy than any other issue.

“This is a conversation that started out originally with concerns from our economic and industrial stakeholders in our respective communities and then we started hearing about it from our residents, mostly those who are seniors and people on fixed incomes, about the increasing costs of energy, electricity and heating sources,” Spacek said. “Now, we have a number of concerns that have been raised by our member municipalities themselves that operate many large municipal facilities, whether it's recreation centers, pools, libraries, affordable housing or even town hall.

“It's becoming a major issue, and cost pressure for them as electricity and energy prices in general continually rise and are rising significantly faster than the rate of inflation.”

He said although Kapuskasing is fortunate that their new aquatic facility has been designed to be more energy efficient (as has its potentially incoming medical marijuana plant), not all residents or municipalities have those same cost-cutting measures.

“That's part of the solution,” he said of the government's incentives for retrofitting homes and buildings to be more energy-efficient, “but to people that are on fixed incomes and seniors, and municipalities, there's a segment that doesn't have a button they can push to increase revenue. So, all of us in that area have fixed resources, and again, energy has risen at a much, much faster rate than inflation. If you are lucky, sometimes, your income level is tied to the increases in the cost of living — but for many of us, it isn't.”

He also questioned how Northerners are expected to be able to afford to keep up with the rising costs of gasoline in the region as they are, let alone with an extra few cents per litre tacked on due to cap and trade fees.

“It's a given fact that the vast majority of Northern Ontario does not have public transit or access to it and we rely on our vehicles as part of our lifestyle, not just as a convenience, but as a necessity whether its work or health care or whatever,” he said. “So, the other long established fact is that we, for some unknown reason, pay substantially more for the same product up here than they do anywhere else in the province.

“And now, they've tacked on the cap-and-trade portion, an additional tax on to that and we're also disappointed there isn't transparency in the actual cost in those areas, either.”

Spacek said that he will be attending the next Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference where there is are meeting scheduled with a number of cabinet ministers to discuss the issue.

“We have a shopping list of items that we want to discuss with them, some of them are opportunities, and certainly, energy and its impact on the North will be front and center,” he said.

He admits that the problem is not one that can be solved overnight, nor is it one that he himself has a concrete solution to present.

“Often I get asked, so what would you suggest the government do?” Spacek asked. “And there's no silver bullet; there's not one answer to this problem. It's a very complex problem, it took years to develop, and it's going to take years to rectify. But, there certainly is some very negative impacts taking place today and we hear about it constantly. It's becoming a very significant issue.”

Aside from the energy issues, Spacek said that FONOM members have also expressed concern over changes in the municipal electoral system that recently came into effect under the Municipal Elections Modernization Act.

There is a now a new requirement in place that anyone wishing to run for office on a council must submit the signatures of 25 voters supporting the nomination.

This endorsement does not apply to those run for school board trustee positions.

“We had feedback from many of our smaller municipalities about the obstacle that could be for people that want to run for office, Spacek pointed out. “It's no secret that people are not lining up to run for municipal office. It's a demanding and sometimes not a very popular job, and some recommendations that the government put in place, we thought, created more obstacles to becoming an elected official municipally.”

He stressed that it is important not to impede an individual's ability to run for municipal office as it is the closest link that the average person has with their government at large.

“I think we are the closest to the electorate and the most front-line accessible form of government there is, bar none.”