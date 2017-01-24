Kap's 2017 New Years Baby

Luc Chabot was Kapuskasing's 2017 New Years Baby. Born on Jan.5 at 8 lbs 6 oz and 21 inches to proud parents Mélanie Seruier and André Chabot.

Luc was the couple's third child.



“So far things have been great, he's quite a good baby, and he's got two bigger sisters, Chloée (4) and Marie-Pier (2), that are slowly adjusting, but I think so far so good,” said mother Mélanie. “

She said that while she is originally from Rockland, her husband is from Kap, and the family moved back to the Model Town earlier in the summer of 2016.

“We spent nine years in the North West Territories, but we moved back this July to be closer to family,” she said. “We're still adapting and with this new baby it continues, but we're happy to be here.”

Both mother and child are healthy and well, she said.

“We're really happy to have him around, we finally get our little boy.”