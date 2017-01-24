Kap hosts JBIC this weekend

The Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club (KFSC) is set to host the James Bay Interclub Competition (JBIC) this weekend at the Kap RCC.

That in itself, is special.

What makes it even more special, is that this year’s JBIC will be the last of its kind.

“It will be the last regional competition under the JBIC banner,” said KFSC President, Natacha Grant. “This is the 40th edition of the JBIC, so it’s a pretty big deal. We welcome spectators. The cost is $5 per day or $10 for the entire weekend.”

Kapuskasing will have 20 skaters in the competition among 105 participants.

“This will be the last JBIC because of the amalgamation of Skate Ontario,” said Grant. “There will no longer be four sections within the province. Right now we have Skate Canada Eastern, Western, Northern and Central. There may be other competitions in our area but the JBIC in its current incarnation.”

Grant continued, saying under the new Skate Ontario banner, any club that manages to acquire a competition at their home rink, will be fortunate.

“It will be like the hockey equivalent of hosting a provincial championship (OHF), she commented.

Events get underway Friday evening and wrap up Sunday afternoon in a number of disciplines including free-skate solos, interpretive, elements, team events and creative improvisation.

Traditionally, the Kap club has done very well at the JBIC and Grant said she is looking forward to seeing how club members account for themselves this year.

“I think we have a lot of potential,” she commented. “We have some really great skaters at all levels.”