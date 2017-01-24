General Manager of Public Works, Éric Côté was expecting a decent turnout for last Monday’s public meeting to explain and answer questions about the municipality’s new refuse/recycling program.

What he wasn’t expecting, was a Civic Centre auditorium filled to near capacity, with many having questions about the system, which began its rollout last week.

“I’m was surprised, but really happy with the turnout,” said Côté. “That’s why we have these public meetings. If people have questions, that’s the right forum to come and ask them. There were some very good questions during the session.”

Not only was the auditorium packed, the Facebook livestream of the event received over 5,000 views.

“The response has been great,” said Côté. “We’re hoping after this session, people will understand the program better and will get onboard with the new system. I think if people look at it objectively and start using it, they will quickly see the benefits.”