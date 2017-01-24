Hearst man charged with trafficking

On January 18, 2017, at approximately 9:15 a.m., members of the Hearst OPP conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act (HTA) violation on Highway 11 in Hanlan Township.

Police investigation revealed that the male driver was in the possession of a controlled substance. With the assistance of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau - Drug Enforcement Unit (OCEB - DEU), police located and seized various types of controlled substances with a combined estimated street value of $14 700, $3 295 in Canadian Currency, drug paraphernalia and a motor vehicle.

A 43-year-old Hearst man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Under 3kg (Marihuana) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Hydromorphine 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Ecstasy 5(2) CDSA

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Oxycodone 4(1) CDSA

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime - Under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Two Counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance 145(3) CC

Drive with Windshield Coated – View Obstructed contrary to section 73(2) of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario (HTA)

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on January 26, 2017.