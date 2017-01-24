Fromagerie wins Premier’s Award

Ontario is recognizing the work of local agri-food innovators whose ideas and passion strengthen their businesses, grow the agri-food sector, boost the economy and create jobs.

“I congratulate this year’s winners of the Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence. Their commitment to creative ideas strengthens Ontario’s world-class agri-food sector and positions our province for continued economic growth,” said Jeff Leal, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

2016 Premier's Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence recipients are being recognized for their contributions to boosting economic growth in Ontario by creating new products that help to support job creation, add value to existing products and support a sustainable environment.

Kapuskasing’s Fromagerie Kapuskoise is among this year’s recipients.

“It’s always nice to be recognized,” said Denis Nadeau. “We were nominated by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA).”

Other award recipients from Northeastern Ontario are:

Award recipients also help Ontario meet the Premier's Agri-Food Growth Challenge by supporting the province's efforts to double the growth rate of the agri-food sector and create 120,000 jobs by 2020.

“I am pleased to congratulate the innovative recipients of the 2016 Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence. These individuals are helping Ontario’s agri-food sector succeed with projects that are benefitting not only their business and their local community, but Ontario as a whole,” said Glenn Thibeault, MPP Sudbury.

Supporting a strong and innovative agri-food industry is part of our plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives.