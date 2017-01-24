Those looking for more information on dementia and Alzheimer's and how to prevent it were in luck as the Disability and Resource Centre for Independent Living in Kapuskasing hosted a Heads up for Healthier Brains presentation on Jan.17.

The hour long workshop featured First Link Coordinator from the Alzheimer Society, Suzanne Hachez, who provided information on topics such as the differences between Dementia and Alzheimers, the symptoms, preventative measures, and more.

The event featured a strong turnout said event organizer Lucette Cousineau.

“We had 28 people registered, which is a good turnout.”

According to statistics provided by the Alzheimer Society, 564,000 Canadians are currently living with dementia.

During the presentation Hachez detailed ten warning signs of Alzheimer's Disease.

These included: Memory Loss that affects day-to-day abilities, difficulty performing familiar tasks, problems with language, disorientation in time and space, impaired judgment, problems with abstract thinking, misplacing things, changes in moods and behaviours, changes in personality, and a loss of initiative.

She noted that while these signs can be present regularly, for Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, the symptoms would be dialed up significantly.

Another topic of discussion during the workshop was a section on some preventative measures in order to keep and maintain a healthy brain.

Some of these tips include challenging one's brain through the use of new ways to perform familiar tasks, such as using a less dominant hand, in addition to games and challenges, or even learning a new language. Other avenues to be considered is for people to remain socially active, remain physically healthy through proper diet and exercise, and keeping one's head protected such as using helmets in sporting activities.

Hachez said that there is intentions to hold more workshops about Alzheimer's and dementia in the future, beginning with a new series in March.

“I'm holding a learning series beginning the third week of March, held at Sensenbrenner Hospital,” she said. “It will be an evening learning series and it is intended for caregivers. It is to learn first off what it is, and not only that but they'll also learn the different things that happen to the brain and why people behave certain ways. So it is an understanding of what is happening to the brain and how to manage that on a daily basis.”

For more information about the disease please visit the Alzheimer Society at alzheimer.ca/timmins.