Mattice’s Tanguay named to Order of Canada

His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, today announced 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

The new list includes 3 Companions (C.C.), 22 Officers (O.C.) and 75 Members (C.M.). Recipients will be invited to accept their insignia at a ceremony to be held at a later date.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada in this milestone year,” said the Governor General. “Besides marking Canada’s 150th anniversary, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Order. So let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country in which every individual can succeed to the greatest extent possible.”

In 2015, the Government of Canada and Government of Ontario announced Tanguay’s appointment as the auto industry czar to lead the effort to draw auto plants and jobs to Canada.

Tanguay had previously had a 23-year career steering Toyota’s operations in Canada.

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest civilian honours, recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and have taken to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”). Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.