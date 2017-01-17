The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers continue to increase their total points in the Great North Midget League standings, as the local club took three of a possible four points in a pair of games against the first-place North Bay Trappers this past weekend.

Saturday, the Flyers played a “home away from home” game.

The two teams would wage a back-and-forth battle through three periods of play, sending the game to overtime with the score knotted 2-2.

There, the Trappers would get the better of the Flyers, resulting a 3-2 Kap loss.

Foster Barrette and Jared Dupuis both scored for the Flyers.

Sunday, the two teams would renew hostilities (in every sense of the word) in the confines of the Kap RCC.

In what more closely resembled a war of attrition than a hockey game, the Flyers would eventually come out on the right end of a 4-3 score, thanks to some last-second heroics by Sam Bourdages, who scored both the tying and winning goals and also picked up an assist.

The two teams combined for 32 penalties (78 mins. worth), in a game which saw officials send both teams to their respective dressing rooms with two seconds left in the third period, presumably to avoid any further altercations.

The three points gained over the weekend tied the Flyers with the third-place Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves with 45. However, due to the Wolves having three games in hand on the Kap club, they remain ahead of the Model Towners in the standings.

The Flyers next see league action on Jan. 29, when they head to Timmins for a date with the Majors. They will play their last regular-season home game on Feb. 4, once again against the Majors and will meet the Timmins club one more time on the road on Feb. 5, to wrap up the regular season.