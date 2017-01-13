Lucasfilm has put to rest rumours Disney executives were in talks with Carrie Fisher's estate for the rights to use the actor's digital image in future Star Wars films.

"We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," the statement posted on Starwars.com on Friday reads.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

Fisher, who died Dec. 27 four days after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, had filmed her scenes for Episode VIII, but had not yet begun work on Episode IX.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders have revealed that there were several sequences involving her character, including a reunion with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with her evil son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), set for Episode VIII and IX.

Episode IX is not scheduled to begin filming until early next year, but director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) was expected to meet with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy this week to address Leia’s fate, the news agency reports.