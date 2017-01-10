Rémi Ski Hill sees successful opening week

The Remi Ski Hill saw a great opening week following its first day on Dec. 27, as weather and new additions were well received.

According to Hill Manager Norm Nadeau, the hill saw a successful week with a great turnout.

“We saw a lot of new families out at the hill,” Nadeau said.

A new addition to the hill this year, has been fat bikes, bicycles with large tires capable of use in snow, as well as new tubes for use on the hill.

“Both of our additions were very popular,” he said. “The grooming is spectacular, the snow show trails are beautiful, there was a positive reaction to everything.”

He said that season pass sales will continue into February.

Nadeau expressed his thanks to all volunteers and the communities of Kapuskasing and Moonbeam.