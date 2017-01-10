Kap Nordic Skiers say “THANKS”

As a result of funds raised at the 2015 and 2016 Kap Gives Back Charity Hockey Tournaments, the Kap Nordic Skiers have been able to purchase a new Ginzu Groomer and a new snow machine for the club.

The Ginzu is a small groomer which is pulled by a snow machine. It is ideal for light to medium snow conditions and touch-up grooming. Easy to operate, it will help make sure the trails are in top condition. The larger Pisten Bully will still be the main workhorse, but the Ginzu will reduce the operating hours of the aging (30yrs+) machine,extending its life. The new, locally purchased, snow machine will replace an older one. The club depends on snow machines for many facets of trail maintenance and for ensuring skier safety.

To all the sponsors, businesses and individuals who donated to the Kap Gives Back Charity Hockey Tournament, to all the volunteers and people who got out and supported the event and to the chairs Dr. Claude Boucher and Colleen Boucher who invited us to take part—a huge thank you from the Kap Nordic Skiers!

Cross-country skiing is one of the best activities for overall fitness and a great way to beat the winter blues. It is an activity that no matter your age, ability or fitness level, you can experience success.



The Kap Nordic Skiers welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy the ski and snow shoe trails.