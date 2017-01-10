Encouraging creativity in youth

A new club in Kapuskasing is bringing youth together in order to foster and encourage creativity and play each week at Coeur du Nord's library on Sunday afternoons.

Launching in Sept. 2016 by Les Événements Sans Frontières, the Kapuskasing Lego Club meets once per week for an hour long class that has youth aged four and up, play and build with Legos.

“We came up with the idea to encourage kids to rely less on electronics, and more on play, as kids should,” said club coordinator Holly Avery. “We encourage kids to be creative and use their imaginations.”



With the Club's second semester beginning on Jan.8, Avery said that reception has been positive.

“People love the idea, we've been building since the beginning and continuing to grow each class, so we're very excited for our new semester, the more the merrier.”

Each class is a mix of fun and education, Avery said, as the program is structured with a lesson planner and a set challenge of the week.



“We give the kids an idea, and they have to use their creativity to come up with a design that they've been asked to do,” she said. “Some weeks we have a free for all where they can designed whatever they want because thats fun as well, but it is structured and we really try to encourage them to dig deep and use their creativity that they may not always be doing otherwise.”

For more information please visit Kapuskasing Lego Club's page on facebook, or contact Holly at 335-1881.