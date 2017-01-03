Three arrested in armed robbery

On December 29, 2016 at approximately 9:19 p.m., the Kapuskasing Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an armed robbery at the Circle Confectionary Convenience Store in Kapuskasing. The male suspect entered the store and demanded money from the employees. The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

A coordinated response between members of the James Bay Detachments, the North East Region Criminal Investigation Unit, the North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP North East Region Canine resulted in the arrest of three males.

A 21 year old man, of Kapuskasing stands charged with Robbery with a Weapon, contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Police arrested and charged a 17 year old male from Kapuskasing who cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). He has been charged with Accessory after the Fact to Commit and Indictable Offence, contrary to section 463(b) of the Criminal Code