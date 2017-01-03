Motorists in Kapuskasing who were travelling in the Circle Dec.21 may have been in for a surprise when they were flagged down by members of the OPP and handed a gift to combat distracted driving as the OPP and Spacek's held their annual bluetooth giveaway initiative.

Beginning at 10 am, members of the OPP were giving away blue tooth headsets donated by Spacek's in order to combat distracted driving.



“Christmas is just around the corner, and so we're handing out some bluetooth devices encouraging people to not drive distracted, and to pass the message on in our behalf,” said Inspector Mike Pilon.

It took less than an hour for the supply of 100 devices to all be given away.

“Members of the community are very open to this kind of initiative and are very appreciative as well.”

Gary Fortin owner of Spacek's AVU said that the event provides an opportunity to give back to the community and encourage safety.

“We sell quite a few cellphones in this town and we want to show people how to use them safely,” he said. “A lot of people still are not using bluetooth devices, and there's still a lot of dangerous driving happening out there to due phones, so this is our way of trying to help people to stay safe and show that we care.”

According to OPP statistics, the number of road deaths from distracted driving are nearly double the number of fatalities from driving while impaired this year.