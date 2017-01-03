Kap family embraces season of giving

Christmas time is for many a time of family and friends getting together to enjoy the holidays, but for one family it provides the opportunity to give to those in need.

On Dec.25 Chantal Lepage and her family volunteered their time to cook and prepare turkey meals for eight different families using turkeys from the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

“Everything went really well,” Lepage said. “We had the turkeys cooked at 10:30 and they were ready for delivery at 4.”



Each meal included a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots and peas, bread, and desserts.

Lepage said that her family got onboard with the idea following a visit to the Food Bank earlier in December where the organization was seeking someone to help them cook turkeys.

“My sister-in-law is an amazing cook and I called her to see if she was available, and it went from there,” Lepage said. “She confirmed that she was available to oversee the cooking of the turkeys and then I went about and called every school and got a name of a family from each one.”

For her family, Lepage said this was the first time they volunteered to such an extent in Kapuskasing, however last year they spent their holidays in Ottawa where each family member was tasked with bringing 40 various goods to be combined together and distributed to homeless people in the market.

“We wanted to do something special at Christmas and thats why we're doing this.”

She expressed her thanks to all who helped make the day possible.

“We'd like to thank Cité for lending us the kitchen, with our friends and family we were able to have four ovens and stoves cooking nonstop.”