The Grocery Aid program launched by the Aging at Home Centre held a draw to encourage new members during the arrival of winter.

Featuring prizes of Independent cards, and a fruit basket prepared by the grocery store, the gifts were made possible through a donation from a client.

“So the draw was a donation that we received, a pretty generous donation, from a client who's husband had been using the grocery program and greatly benefited from it, so we wanted to use the donation in a special way to help encourage people to sign up for the program,” said volunteer coordinator Tannis Egan.

“From Nov.23 until Dec.21, every time someone used the service their name was entered into the draw. We really wanted to encourage people to sign up, because some people are on the fence about using the service, so we wanted to encourage them in a way that helped break the ice for that first time in December, and to give them a little bit of help with their Christmas grocery shopping.”



According to Egan, since the draw's inception the service has seen five to ten new registrants.

“Just having the box on the table has generated a lot of traffic, so even if people aren't registering we've had a lot of people ask and learn about the service.”

The Grocery Aid program first launched in June and has seen success.



“We've had a lot of new volunteers, some new clients, and we're pretty busy every Wednesday.”

She said one of the future goals for the program is to eventually expand to the outlying communities.

“We'd like to be able to eventually reach out to Moonbeam and Opasatika, so if more volunteers would like to step forward it would be able to help out the other communities.”



Egan expressed her thanks to all who help make the program a possibility.

“I'd like to thank all of our volunteers as well as our partners at the grocery store, and at Eastview, it has been a great help to the program.”