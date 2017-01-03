Crafting renewed life from old dolls

A woman from Smooth Rock Falls has been restoring forgotten and discarded dolls to reintroduce to children.

Elise Marin first started the process over a year ago after being inspired by similar work from an artist from Australia, Sonia Singh.

“When I saw that I thought ooh thats really neat,” Marin said. I find that amazing.”



She said that her process includes knitting the doll's outfits, redoing the faces, and remaking the feet.



“It took me awhile to get organized at first because I have to knit all the outfits, so I spend a lot of time sewing and knitting them before I was able to move on an change some of the faces.”

After that Marin said she creates new feet for the dolls, as they come without.



“It took me awhile to find a good pattern for making the feet.”

One area that Marin said she is still working towards is finding the perfect way to repair the doll's hair.

“They're usually dirty, full of markers and stuff, some of the girls have had their hair chopped off,” she said. “So one of the things I'm still trying to do, but haven't found yet, is how to repair the hair.”



Thus far Marin said that she has completed 25 dolls, with every sale of one leading to another being made to donate.

“I'm not sure where to donate things yet, I don't have an organization set up for it,” she said. “I thought of Habitat Interlude to give a few of them, but these are things I am still looking into right now.”

One of the major challenges Marin faces has been finding the materials.

“A lot of stuff you can't find here in Smooth Rock Falls, so I have to go out of town to look for some products,” she shared. “It has been a long process to get all of the stuff that I needed, but I'm back and able to go now, and I've already sold quite a few of them.”

If anyone has any Bratz dolls they intend to throw away to please contact Marin, she asks.

“I'm always looking for dolls that are being thrown away or discarded,” she said. “I really enjoy doing this, it has been a lot of fun and I can just imagine the kids loving them. The Bratz dolls have some really crazy makeup and outfits, and once you remove it you try and make them look more like little girls, I've found it really helps in getting the girls to enjoy them.”