Annual 4-on-4 fundraising tournament sees success

The Kapuskasing Sports Palace was a hive of activity on Dec.27 as the second annual Icehawks 4 on 4 Fundraising tournament was held over the day.

Featuring five divisions with four teams each, the day saw approximately 150 players participate said organizer Samantha Gaulin.

“The tournament was a huge success,” she said. “With it being in its second year, word got out how well last year's went, so this year turned out even better.”

Each team was named after a team in the NHL, so this year's winners were:

Initiation 1&2 - Capitals

Novice - Hurricanes

Atom - Sharks

Peewee - Avalanche

Bantam/Midget - Penguins

“I'd like to thank the Peewee Icehawks parents who helped out with our fundraiser, the Sports Palace staff for all their hard work, and the canteen staff for their smiles all day while helping feed the masses,” Gaulin said. “The tournament wouldn't be successful without everyone helping out.”