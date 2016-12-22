At last Monday’s regular Committees of the Whole/Council meeting, council approved the budget for the 2017 edition of the Lumberjack Heritage Festival des Bûcherons.

While that may seem rather unremarkable, nestled in that budget was a substantial increase in the entertainment portion of the budget, which could see as much as a 300 per cent jump.

“We’re extremely happy they accepted it,” said Special Events Coordinator (SEC), Kelly Kraby. “It’s nice that council was willing to take a reasonable risk on the entertainment budget, so we can bring in a known act, rather than tribute bands.”

Kraby said the increase in budget was a direct result of the results of a survey released to the public earlier this year.

The exact amount of the budget remains unknown as of this time, although estimates put the total somewhere in the $85,000 - $100,000 range.

“It will depend on whether or not we receive the grant we’ve applied for under the ‘Ontario 150’ program,” commented Kraby. “If we get the grant, it will be $100,000. If we don’t, it will be $85,000.”

Regardless of which scenario plays out, tickets will cost about $50 each.

“It’s great that we’ll be able to offer ‘name’ bands, as was the practice in the past,” said Kraby. “That being said, we’re counting on people coming out to support the festival.”

The SEC said that the Lumberjack Entertainment Committee would be meeting soon to go over what acts are available and will be making every effort to appeal to the broadest audience possible.

“It’s not as easy as it would be if it was say, a ‘country’ festival. Then you just go out and get a country artist,” she said. “Our challenge right now is figuring out what will appear to the general public within the budget we’re working with. We’ve got some ideas though and we’re working on it.”

What is known, is that whatever artists does hit the stage at the festival, will be a Canadian one.

“Under the ‘Ontario 150’ program, we can’t submit receipts for an American act,” she commented. “So we’re going to stick with Canadians and there are a lot of good ones out there to choose from.”